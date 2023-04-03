John William Mason, 84, a lifelong resident of Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Mason; his daughter, Jill Spiecker (husband, Dave); and his stepchildren, Serena Rodriguez and Anthony Norris. Johnny leaves behind three grandchildren, Zell Rodriguez, his namesake, Johnny Spiecker, and soon to be born, Virginia Spiecker. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Johnny was a brick mason, avid hunter and fisherman, and devoted Christian. He was a light to many, bringing love and laughter always. Johnny will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at Victory Fellowship Church, 3160 Limestone Lane Dayton, VA 22821 on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. There will a time of visitation and refreshments following the service. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mason family to help cover funeral expenses, c/o McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
