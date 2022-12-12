John William Simmers, 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg. John was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Margaret and William Simmers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kirtley Simmers.
On June 14, 1964, he married Florence Simmers, who survives.
He was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School and James Madison University and a member of Otterbein Methodist Church. John was also a graduate of Miami (OH) University and Southern Illinois University.
John had many interests including musical bands, the environment, photography and a lifelong love of animals. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers as a research biologist. He conducted research and consulted on research in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, the UK, Portugal, West Germany and Italy.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. Burial will be private.
Condolence may be shared at kygers.com.
