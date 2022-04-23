Johnnie Elwood Breeden, 80, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.
Johnnie was born in Rockingham County on October 21, 1941, a son of the late Christine (Dean) and Everette Breeden.
He worked as a truck driver at Shenandoah’s Pride.
He was united in marriage to Brenda Early in 1979, who survives.
Johnnie is survived by a son, Everette Elwood Breeden and wife Courtney, of Weyers Cave; a sister, Shelby Shifflett, and husband Jim, of Elkton, a brother, Arnold Breeden and wife Connie, of Elkton; five grandchildren, Racheal Estep and husband Thomas, Adrian Wine and friend Sara Roach, Jessica Breeden, Hunter Breeden, and Allie Breeden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Delmer Breeden and Richard Breeden, as well as Richard’s wife Reva; a sister Annabelle Turner and her husband Donnie.
The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes, with Steve Spire officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com
