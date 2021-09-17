Johnny Clay Garrison, 61, of McGaheysville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. John was born Nov. 11, 1959, a son of Audrey Lee (Shifflett) Garrison of Elkton and the late Henry Clay Garrison.
He worked for James River Equipment in Harrisonburg and was a member of Mount Olive Brethren Church in Pineville.
On Jan. 1, 1989, he was united in marriage to Amy (Alexander) Garrison, who survives.
John is also survived by a daughter, Jannah Nuckols and husband, Jeremy, of Fairfield; three sons, Jonathan Garrison and wife, Tierra, of Elkton, Jason Barnhart and wife, Allison, of Ashland, Ohio, and Nathan Garrison and wife, Nicole, of McGaheysville; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and Elijah Hicks of Winchester and Jonathan Howdyshell of Churchville, whom he considered as sons.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Marie Hicks, and a brother, Jason Robert Garrison.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Mount Olive Church Cemetery in Pineville with Pastor Fredric Miller officiating. A meal will follow.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.