Johnny Eldon Shifflett
Johnny Eldon Shifflett, 71, of Fulks Run, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Shifflett was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Virgil and Elsie (Dean) Shifflett.
Johnny attended Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. He retired from Kawneer after many years and loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Judy Shifflett, on Aug. 6, 2010.
Johnny is survived by his children, Johnny Shifflett Jr., Angie Shifflett, Stacey Shifflett and wife, Echo, and Felicia Shifflett Dennison and husband, Shawn; one sister; four brothers; six grandchildren; and his longtime companion, Janet Sier.
In addition to his wife and parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Shifflett, two brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church with Pastors Roy Good and Dan Horning officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to help offset expenses.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
