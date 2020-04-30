Johnny Grow, 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Buena Vista, Va., on Nov. 26, 1941, the son of Mamie Beatrice (Trevey) Grow.
In addition to his mother, Johnny was preceded in death by his aunt and husband, Dorothy and Brack “Slim” Lyle, with whom he lived with in his early years.
Surviving are his devoted sister, Dotty Cook, of Briery Branch, nieces and nephew, and a cousin, Roger Conner, of Broadway.
Johnny had worked at Metro Pants and Marshalls. He believed in the Lord and enjoyed church services. Johnny always had a compliment for everyone.
The family would like to thank the staff of Accordius Health, where Johnny resided for the past four years, and also the staff of Sentara RMH.
The body was cremated and services will be private.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
