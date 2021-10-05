Johnny Lee Knott, 58, of Luray, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born July 10, 1963, in Luray and was a son of Sadie Kibler Knott of Luray and the late Thomas Edward Knott.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are three sons, Joseph Knott of Stanley and Bradley Shenk and Dustin Shenk, both of Luray; his companion, Bonnie Shenk of Luray; a sister, Sharon Beddow of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and one granddaughter, Journey Grace Knott of Luray. He was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Knott; and a sister, Dixie Knott.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Luray Pentecostal Church by the Rev. Daniel D. Herring. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the church.
