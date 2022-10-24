Jon Douglas Whetzel was born on Sept. 19, 1951, in Bergton, Va. He died Oct. 21, 2022. He was the son of Lloyd and Glenna Wittig Whetzel.
On Aug. 30, 1981, he married Karen Stultz Whetzel, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Deborah Shoemaker Lantz; his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Dean Whetzel of Electra, Texas, Eleanor Stultz Heishman of Mathias, W.Va., and Jane Stultz Jenkins (Bob) of Baltimore, Md., and his brother-in-law, Robert Stultz of Weston, W.Va. Many other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren and friends also mourn his loss.
Jon was predeceased by his parents; his brother, James Alan Whetzel; his sons, Jon Whetzel Jr. and Jonathan Lantz; and many other family members and friends whom he held dear.
He worked for Dunham-Bush in Harrisonburg as testing supervisor, Mountain Air Heating and Cooling, Ward’s Heating and Cooling and also had his own HVAC company, Whetzel Heating and Cooling. He was also the proprietor of the Chimney Rock Convenience store in Runions Creek for a few years.
Jon was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in New Market, Va. He enjoyed golf, played in the Dunham-Bush golf league and organized a golf tournament for friends at Canaan Valley, W.Va. in the past. He loved to travel especially trips to Chincoteague, Arizona, California, and Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22815, the New Market Fire and Rescue Squad, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844 or Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc., 759 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664.
Thanks to the wonderful health care heroes at these facilities who have cared for Jon during his recent hospitalizations and health issues: Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic New Market, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Winchester Medical Center, Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine, Valley Health Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists, Life Care of New Market, and Blue Ridge Hospice. Special appreciation to all friends and family who have kept in touch with Jon and Karen through messages, phone calls, cards, and visits. Your support sustained us.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. A graveside memorial service will be private.
