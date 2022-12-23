Jon Gordon Smith, 86, of Mt. Jackson, VA passed away November 19, 2022 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 24, 1936, the son of the late David Milton and Zula Gordon Smith.
Jon attended Orebaugh Grade School, Timberville High School, and graduated from Broadway High School in 1953. He attended Bridgewater College. He graduated from Dunsmore Business College and Weaver Airline Personnel School in Kansas City, MO. He served in the United States Air Force.
He accepted a job with Delta Airlines in Washington DC as a reservation agent. He was a ticket agent at Dulles Airport when they opened in 1962. He worked at Washington National Airport. He left Delta in 1978 and owned and operated Smith’s Home Improvement Company in Northern VA. He moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1988.
Jon was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s County Line United Church of Christ. He was a member of the Hassler Sutphan American Legion #0166 of New Market; and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #979 of Mt. Jackson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, cook-outs, and blue grass music.
Surviving are two sons, Steven Smith (Melissa) of Odessa, FL, Robert Smith of Lutz, FL; four grandchildren, Jarrett, Kyle, Meredith, and Cody, all living in Florida; three sisters, Mary Andes, Sandra Summers, Katy McGuffee; a number of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his ex-wife, Joan; four brothers-in-law, Ervin Silvious, John McGuffee, Nelson Andes, and Roger Summers.
A memorial service will be held December 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ (County Line).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1126, Timberville, VA 22853.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
