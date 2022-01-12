Jonathan Charles May, 50, of Bergton, Va., passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He had been in failing health for several years.
Jonathan was born Dec. 4, 1971, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Charles R. and Carolyn S. May. He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Sherrie Souder of Mathias, W.Va., and Karen May of Norfolk, Va. Also surviving are aunt and uncle, Sonja and Jennings Shell and aunt, Joan Westfall, all of Mathias, W.Va., and many special cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Roscoe and Erma May and Austin and Edith Strawderman.
Jonathan was a member of Garrett's Chapel United Methodist Church of Mathias, W.Va. He was a 1989 graduate of Broadway High School. While he was able to work, he was very proud of his job at Friendship Industries. The family would like to thank his past employers at Friendship for giving him a chance to be productive.
Jonathan loved God, his family and friends, playing video games, listening to music, working word puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles at which he was very good. He loved to go fishing when he was still active.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for Jonathan, with special thanks to Dr. Roussel and Dr. Rogel. Thanks also to the kind folks at Kingsley Medical Transport, Albert Strawderman, and the staff at Davita Dialysis for making Jonathan's life a little easier for the past 5 months.
The funeral service will be held at Grandle Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, with The Rev. Jonathan Hedrick officiating. Burial will be private Saturday at Mathias Cemetery, Hill Circle, Mathias, W.Va. Anyone attending the services is asked to please wear a mask for the safety of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Emergency Squad, PO Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Bergton Emergency Squad, PO box 19, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.