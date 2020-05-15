Jonathan D. Vandevander, 35, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mr. Vandevander was the son of Cleda A. Vandevander of Harrisonburg, and William Rex Vandevander of West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Rylee Greigh Vandevander of Virginia Beach, and a half-brother, B.J. Vandevander of Harrisonburg.
Jonathan was cremated and there will be no formal service at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
