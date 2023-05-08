Jonathan Franklin Leathers III
Jonathan Franklin Leathers III, 67, of Broadway, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Mr. Leathers was born Dec. 9, 1955, in Charlottesville, Va., and was a son of the late Jonathan Franklin Leathers Jr. and Glenice Irene Dudley Leathers.
Jonathan retired from ComSonics, where he worked for many years as an Electronics Technician. He enjoyed playing cornhole, pitching horseshoes, and throwing darts. Mr. Leathers was an avid UVA Sports Fan.
Mr. Leathers is survived by his sons, Brandon Leathers of Waynesboro and Sean Leathers of Broadway; and two grandchildren, Connor Gavin Leathers and Miah Ray Leathers. In addition to his parents, Mr. Leathers was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Johnson.
To honor his final wishes, his body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 1445 E, 1445 Rio Road E Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
“Gone, but never forgotten.”
