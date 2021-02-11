Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.