Jonathan Leander Lantz was born on March 5, 1967, at RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. He died Feb. 9, 2021.
On Aug. 31, 2011, he married Deborah Hardy Shoemaker Lantz, who survives.
He is also survived by parents, Roger Clay Lantz (Martha) and Karen Stultz Whetzel (Jon); sons, Ronnie Shoemaker (Jessica Dove), Steven Hardy (Shana), Danny Hardy (Amanda), Wesley Hardy; and granddaughter, Summer Shoemaker, whom he helped raise. Many other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren and friends also mourn his loss.
Jon was predeceased by his grandparents, Loy and Velma Lantz and Owen Guy and Eileen Stultz, as well as his son, Brandan Hardy, brother Jon Whetzel Jr., and many other family members and friends whom he held dear.
He worked for Cannon Inc., Mountain Valley Home Comfort, and Whitt and Sons Mechanical.
Memorial donations may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, PO Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 1400 K St., NW, Suite 1200, Washington, D. C. 20005 (for Madi’s Marchers Team) or online at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=8235&pg=team&team_id=310791&fbclid=IwAR2WLfyQmi6GvBKokO_L3niL4ct6LyUoM1nHWk-WYQ0K6ycFAxWbKU3NzHs.
Thanks to the wonderful health care heroes at these facilities who have cared for Jon over the years but especially since the pandemic: Davita Dialysis, Accordius, Sentara RMH Hospital (especially the Imaging Department). Jon had many health issues; he contracted COVID-19 in April 2020, surviving but never recovering.
In memory of Jonathan, please consider being an organ donor, and follow the 3Ws to stop the spread of COVID 19: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va. Masks and distancing are required. A memorial graveside service will be private.
Online condolences may be made to www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
