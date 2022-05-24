Jordon William Atkins, 25, of Luray, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1997, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Stuart Atkins and Wendy Cubbage Atkins of Luray.
Jordon worked as an inspector for DMV for four years and had also worked at the Page County Landfill.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Ellie Grace Atkins of Luray; a sister, Lisa Elizabeth Atkins of Luray; two brothers, Cole Douglas Atkins and Logan Bryce Atkins, both of Luray; his grandparents, Stuart Atkins and wife, Penny, of Rileyville, Rebecca Jane Cubbage of Luray and William Junior Cubbage of Stanley; and numerous great aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laney Atkins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley by Pastor Charles Turner. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.
