Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on Nov. 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Va., on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on Sept. 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
Joretta lived in Wilmington, Del. for 41 years where she served as Aglow International area president for Delaware, Maryland and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She also served as missions secretary for Faith Christian Fellowship and was active in local prison ministry while members of New Life Christian Fellowship. She always made her home a warm and inviting place for gatherings. She particularly enjoyed hosting Bible studies, small groups, foreign exchange students and international missionaries or anyone else who was in need of refreshment, love and encouragement.
Elray and Joretta returned to Virginia, living in Christiansburg, at The Villas at Peppers Ferry. They were members of The Bridge Four Square church serving as Elders and administering the Open Hands Backpack Program. Most recently she and Elray relocated to Bellaire at Stone Port, an assisted living facility in Harrisonburg, Va. She gradually experienced the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s disease and was lovingly cared for by her husband, family and wonderful staff.
Joretta’s life was characterized by worship, prayer, studying the Bible and sharing the Gospel with others. She loved family, international travel, interior decorating and tailgating at Virginia Tech football games. Her smile would light up a room and spending time with her family and friends brought her great joy.
She is survived by her husband, Elray Hanks; brother, Jimmy Jones; three children, Lorri Grayson (David), Jeff Hanks (Denise) and Jane McTier (Robert); eight grandchildren, Matt Volk (Andrea), Andrew Volk (Samantha), Nathan Volk (Kathleen), Caroline Hillman (Daniel), Lindsay Buzzeo (Connor), Marissa Burgess (Tyler), Andrei McTier and Jonathan Hanks; three stepgrandchildren, Alyssa Nuss (Ralph), Matthew Grayson (Jessica) and Alexandra Grayson, and she had 10 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Burial service will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in McGaheysville, Va. A celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Covenant Church, 3337 Emmaus Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11:00 a.m. with Mike Souder and Bert McTier officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
