Jorge Elí Rodríguez Saucedo passed away May 30, 2022, at 18 years of age.
Jorge transitioned from this world too soon, leaving behind parents, Paloma Saucedo and José Rodríguez; stepparents, Nereo Gomez and Marsha Rodríguez Drumheller; sisters, Paloma Rodríguez and Emma Sofia Saucedo; stepbrothers, Manny Gomez, Tony Gomez and Logan Drumheller; and his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends.
We remember Jorge’s beautiful, strong voice, intelligence, humor and love of animals. He was an honest, authentic, and determined truth seeker who loved his family. Our hearts and bodies ache from this tremendous loss. Rest in peace, power and comfort, dear Jorge.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in Eastern Mennonite School’s dining hall, 801 Parkwood Road, with a meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Jorge’s family asks that you donate to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.
