Jorge Kahlil Marcum, 25, of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Marcum was born Feb. 5, 1997, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Joy Marcum and Wesley Davis.
Kahlil graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 2015, where he excelled in athletics. He was a fork lift operator at Tenneco Manufacturing and enjoyed working with motorcycles and cars.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by four brothers, Brendan T. Painter, Keyshaun Marcum, Tyler Davis and Jahron Marcum; six sisters, Brooklyn Painter, Jakaya, Jahnya and Jariah Brandon, and Jaylah and Jada Marcum; paternal grandparents, Roger Davis and Teena Ferreira; a niece, Myla; three nephews, Rylen, Ayven and Tysen, as well as many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Wanda Marcum.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends following the service.
It is asked that all attending the service, to wear blue in honor of Kahlil, as this was his favorite color.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
