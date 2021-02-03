Jose Luis Carrillo Gomez
Jose Luis Carrillo Gómez, 56, passed away Jan. 28, 2021, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Luis was born in Mexico City on Sept. 25, 1964, and moved to the United States in the late 1980s. He married Carla Temple Crockett on June 3, 1995, and they have two daughters, Leticia Jane Carrillo and Ellen Maria Carrillo.
Ever resourceful, Luis taught himself English shortly after moving to the United States, and he could be depended on by many members of the Spanish-speaking community in Harrisonburg for his translation services.
Luis was well-known as a hard worker, and he worked for George’s Foods for the past 31 years. He was very dedicated to his job, and as a line-leader he was well-loved and respected by his coworkers.
Luis was very dedicated to the happiness and well-being of his family and friends, both in Harrisonburg and Mexico. He always made sure he provided everything his family needed and more. It was not rare for Luis to only get a couple hours of sleep at night in order to fulfill all of his obligations, but he never complained. He loved his family and happily lived his life in support of them. His family and friends knew he could always be counted on for anything.
Luis was a cat lover and had a particularly strong bond with his cats, Yoda, Kyean, and Luigi. Luis rescued Luigi from the middle of the road and chose the name “Luigi” after his childhood nickname.
It was apparent to anyone who spent just a little bit of time with Luis how selfless he was. Few people knew, however, that the scars on his hands and arms were the result of his rescuing a neighbor’s baby from a house fire. The child he saved, Roberto Carlos Bárcenas de la Rosa, is now grown and has a family of his own.
Luis was preceded in death by his grandparents; his sister, Guadalupe Carrillo Gómez; and his beloved nephew, Raúl Hernández Carrillo. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Temple Crockett, and his mother-in-law, Carolyn Jane Crockett, both of whom he was very close with.
Luis is survived by his wife, Carla Temple Carrillo; their daughters, Leticia Jane Carrillo and her fiancé, Trevor Thompson, and Ellen Maria Carrillo and her significant other, Brett Quickel; his parents, José Carmen Carrillo Morales and Agustina Gómez Ocaña; his siblings, Mario Carrillo Gómez and his wife, Aurora Zavala Paniagua, Miguel Ángel Carrillo Gómez and his wife, Leticia Sandoval Mendiola, Velia Carrillo Gómez and her husband, Damián Raúl Hernández García, Carmen Julia Carrillo Gómez and her husband, Oscar Gutiérrez Gallegos, Jorge Carrillo Gómez, Luz María Carrillo Gómez and her husband, José Ventura Méndez García, Agustín Carrillo Gómez and his wife, María del Consuelo Ramírez Guzmán, and Ángel Antonio Carrillo Gómez and his wife, Norma Juárez Callejas; his sister-in-law, Jane Bacilio; his brother-in-law, Samuel Crockett; over 30 nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews; and many cousins.
The family will announce plans for a celebration of his life later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at covid19responsefund.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
