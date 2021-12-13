Joseph Anthony Mehalick, 59, of Stanley, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Mehalick was born Aug. 19, 1962, in New York and was a son of the late Jacob Mehalick and Olivia May Gates.
He is survived by five daughters, Samantha Mehalick and Whitney Mehalick, both of Stanley, Olivia Mehalick of West Virginia, April Shifflette of Madison, and Dawn Terry of Luray; two sons, Nathaniel Broyles of Luray and Joseph Mehalick Jr. of West Virginia; two sisters, Betty Mehalick of Kings Park, N.Y, and Barbara Catalano of Florida; 15 grandchildren; and his companion, Lashawn Thomas of Stanley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob Mehalick and Richard Bond; and a sister, Rose Wohrman.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Forward For Christ Baptist Church by Pastor Josh Parlett. Burial will be in the Fields United Methodist Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the church.
