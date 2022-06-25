Joseph Albert Leecy
Joseph Albert Leecy, 75, of Harrisonburg, died June 22, 2022 at his home.
He was born March 29, 1947 in Rockingham County and was a son to the late Granville F. and Anny Ponsen Leecy.
He retired as an electrician from Leon’s Electric. Joseph was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He loved to hunt, fish and was a great cook. He was also an avid and awesome gardener. He loved his cat Fern dearly and was the best brother anyone could have.
Surviving are two brothers; Granville G. “Dick” Leecy, of Penn Laird, Michael W. Leecy, of Harrisonburg, a niece; Melissa Leecy and husband Angus McQueen, and a nephew; Nathan Leecy and wife Andrea.
He was preceded in death by a sister; Deborah Ann Leecy.
His body was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be privately at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery near Timberville.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 29th from 7-8 PM at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.