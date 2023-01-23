Joseph Allen “Joe” Coffey passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 66.
Mr. Coffey was born March 27, 1956, in Staunton, Va., to the late Franklin Lee Coffey and Geneva Ethel Maupin Coffey.
Joe loved the outdoors, traveling, and visiting the farms he hauled cattle from during his time working for Housden Farms. He attended business school before owning and operating his own carpentry business. He liked NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt and the Christmas parties his family annually held. He loved his country music and spending time with his family.
He is survived by Mary Coffey; two brothers, Robert Coffey and wife, Alice, and Charles Coffey and wife, Carol; two sisters, Doris Baugh and Barbara Morris; many nieces and nephews; two special friends, Brent Diehl and Harry Shifflett; and his beloved dog, “Layla Pee Pee Coffey.”
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coffey was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Moore.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
