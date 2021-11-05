Joseph Anthony Jerlinski, 65, of Harrisonburg, passed away suddenly on Nov. 2, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Patterson, N.J., and was a son of the late David and Jeanette Mungo Jerlinski.
Joey graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. He, along with his brother, David, owned and operated Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli for over 30 years in Harrisonburg.
As all his friends know, Joey lived his life to the fullest. Whether it was making bagels, building houses, doing projects for his friends, or playing with his grandchildren, he was always busy! With his never-ending energy, his welcoming smile greeted his customers every morning. He loved sharing stories and never let a day go by without talking to his friends.
Joey never took his vibrant health for granted. He and his wife, Sharon, were fortunate to have spent the last few years traveling in their “bus.” He loved hiking, biking, exploring national parks and finding the best parts of many small towns across the country. They both realized what a gift it was to have had this time together. There was nothing that Joey loved more than his honey.
Joey is survived by his wife, Sharon Jerlinski; three sons, Jared Jerlinski and wife, Chloe, Jeffery Chuako and partner, Becky, and Justin Burchill and fiancée, Samantha; two daughters, Kim McCoy and husband, Jason, and Krista Gwilliam and husband, Matt; a brother, David Jerlinski and wife, Elizabeth; and nine grandchildren, Hunter, Jake and Jesse Chuako, Morgan Milligan, Leigha Markley, Ben and Jack Gwilliam and Camille and Vivian Jerlinski.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Deacon Fred LaSpina officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
