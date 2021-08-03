Joseph Artie Monger Jr., 69, of Elkton, passed away July 31, 2021. He was born April 14, 1952, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Joseph Monger Sr. and Gladys Marie “Peggy” Lilly Monger.
Joe graduated from Montevideo High School. He had a longstanding career with Augusta Health that began with the building of the hospital and continued to encompass all aspects of maintenance. Joe loved the outdoors and hunting, especially bow hunting and muzzleloading deer and bear.
He is survived by wife, Sandra Kay (McDaniel) Monger; two daughters, Katrina “Tina” Shifflett and husband, Steve, and Teresa “Skeeter” Snyder; a son, Joseph Monger III, all of Elkton; two sisters, Karen Sue Monger and Sharon “Midge” Rosser, both of Shenandoah; eight grandchildren, Rebecca “Becky” Shifflett, T.J. Shifflett, Haley Snyder, Emily Snyder, Allison Snyder, Courtney Monger, Cara Monger and Evan Monger; two great-grandchildren, Isaiah Shifflett and Kelly Shifflett as well as several nieces and nephews including a great-niece who was like a grandchild, McKayla Lam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Claude T. Monger.
All services will be private. Family and friends are welcome to visit the Monger home on East Point Road at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
