Joseph Brisco Dellinger
Joseph Brisco Dellinger, 88, of Broadway, died Sept. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born May 14, 1932, in Shenandoah County, and was a son of the late Jospeh Samuel and Mazie Naomi Polk Dellinger.
Brisco was a graduate of Broadway High School class of ’51. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Brisco worked for many years as the Rockingham County Commissioner of the Revenue. He was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, where he served as a deacon, a member of the Chimney Rock VFW Post 9660 and the Broadway Timberville Ruritan Club.
On April 5, 1956, he married the former Janet Reid, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Joseph Scott Dellinger of Elizabeth City, N.C.; daughter, Elizabeth Dawn Krepps of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchild, Reid Michael Krepps and brother, Carroll Dellinger of Dayton.
He was preceded in death by six siblings, Harry Dellinger, Evelyn Bowman, Augamay Bowers, Linora Ritchie, Mary Katherine Dove and Richard Dellinger.
Pastor Nathan Hollenburg will conduct a service 11 a.m. Saturday outside at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren on the west side of the church, where social distancing and masks are recommended.
His body was cremated and there will be no service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
