Joseph Day Lantz, 95, of Bergton, VA passed away February 17, 2022 at his residence.
He was born October 17, 1926 in Criders, VA and was a son of the late Rev. J.W. and Dollie Dove Lantz.
Day was a poultry grower for many years and was involved in other business interests. He was a veteran of World War II having served in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan. He was a member of Damascus Church of the Brethren where he taught Sunday School for over 30 years. He was a trustee and deacon, and served on various commissions.
Besides his family and church, two of his joys was playing baseball, and later he became an avid golfer. He was one of the best pitchers in the RCBL and Valley League. In addition, he could hit as well as pitch.
He was past director and president of the Bergton Fair Association. He was trustee and chairman for the Caplinger Cemetery for many years. He was an honorary member of the Bergton Ruritan Club.
He was a model father to his children, and helped out many people in his community.
On July 12, 1947 he married the former Odessa Etta Dove, his loving and faithful wife of 73 years. She preceded him in death July 12, 2020.
Surviving are four sons, Dennis Lantz and wife Deborah of Bergton, Hugh Lantz and wife Miriam of Prosper, TX, Keith Lantz of Rockingham, Chris Lantz and wife Rachel of Penn Laird; two daughters, Linda Wilkins and husband Stanley of Mathias, WV, Cathy Caldwell of Broadway; grandchildren, Michelle Domangue and husband Brinton, Michael Lantz and wife Eleanor, Jason Lantz and wife Kristin, Crystal Lantz and husband Brandon May, Steven Lantz, Ryan Lantz, Julie Sions, Lacosta Barb and husband Franklin, Jessica French and husband Hubbel, Tyler Caldwell, Dylan Lantz; 11 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Nancy Lantz of Harrisonburg; many nieces and nephews.
Day was preceded in death by his brothers, Grant Lantz, Ray Lantz, Hays Lantz; sisters, Ruby Keplinger, Ada Ritchie, Beulah Dove; and son-in-law, Steven Caldwell.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 Monday at Damascus Church of the Brethren in Criders. Burial will be in the Caplinger Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign the guestbook starting at 9 AM Sunday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caplinger Cemetery, C/O Deborah Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
A special thank you to his faithful caretaker, Tammy Lewis, and Sentara Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
