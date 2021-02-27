Joseph Dewitte Lehman, 84, a resident of Mount Crawford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Mr. Lehman was born on Sept. 19, 1936, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Lester Leroy and Delphia Margaret Berry Lehman. He worked for Miller Cabinet Shop, Willow Game Farm, Sharp Shopper, and Bowman Auctions. He was a member of Pike Mennonite Church.
On Oct. 5, 1956, he married the former Anna Sarah Rodes, who passed away on March 1, 2005.
Surviving are his children, Leroy F. Lehman and wife, Cynthia, of Jettersville, Kenneth Lehman and wife, Rita, of Bridgewater, Alice I. Lehman of Grottoes, Philip D. Lehman and wife, Elsie, of Wrightsville, Pa., and sisters, Eunice Lehman of Harrisonburg, and Rebecca Vanpelt and husband, Wayne, of Columbiana, Ohio.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Lehman was preceded in death by two daughters, Joanna Ruth Lehman and Christine Fay Lehman; two brothers, Ivan Lehman and Lester Lehman, and grandchildren, Jason Lehman, Jerrold Lehman, Lyndon Lehman, Clara Lehman, Benjamin Lehman, Kendrick Lehman, Delphia Lehman and Elisa Lehman.
Ministers Glenn Sensenig, Nelson Showalter, Ellis Beery, and Evan Showalter will conduct a funeral service on Monday morning, March 1, 2021, at Pike Mennonite Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, Feb. 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
