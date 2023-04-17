Joseph Donald Reardon, 62, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Reardon was born on August 7, 1960 in Glens Falls, NY and was a son of the late Richard Denny and Deborah Joan Cameron Reardon. He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1978 where he played basketball, football, and golf. He remained an avid sports fan throughout his life and enjoyed watching the Redskins, Notre Dame, Washington Capitals, JMU, professional golf, and his favorite NASCAR driver, Kyle Bush. Joseph also enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, partaking on any adventure they embarked on. He had a special place in his heart for all of his numerous nieces and nephews who enjoyed spending time with him.
On August 29, 1992, he married his beloved wife, Heather Jean Mundell Reardon.
Also surviving are his siblings, Darcy Spellman and husband Tim, Vicky Benton and husband Mac, Tim Reardon and wife Paula, Andy Reardon and wife Marianne, Matt Reardon and wife Penny; sister-in-law, Gail Muleady and husband Dan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved rescue companions, Travis, Pilgrim, Jerry Lee, Ransom, Lucas, Myrtle Mae, Mister, and Cousin Beau.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
At his request, the body was cremated, and a private scattering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to The “V” Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.