Joseph E. Hollis
Joseph Earl Hollis, PhD. passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Rachel Miner Hollis, and is survived by his three children: Tracy of St. Petersburg, Florida; Jeffry of Oakton, Virginia; Chris of St. Petersburg, Florida; and three grandchildren. Joseph was born on December 8, 1929, in Bonifay, Florida, the fourth child of Alice Elizabeth, nee Johnson, and Arthur Claude Hollis, just weeks after the Wall Street crash. Growing up during the depression, he was active in the Boy Scouts, the Sea Scouts, and the Air Scouts. During his teens, he developed an affinity for airplane flying, earning a pilot’s license. Joe and his uncle would fly from Panama City, Florida, to Folly Beach, South Carolina, during the summer and holidays to work at the amusement park his uncle owned. Following high school, Joe attended the University of Florida and played French horn in the marching band. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. In his junior year at University of Florida, he was drafted by the United States Army, and was stationed in Seoul, Korea, as a member of the 209 th Counter Intelligence Corps. While there, he received a medal of commendation for his undercover investigation as a Special Agent. He later published Korea 1953-1954 U.S. Army Counter-Intelligence Corps Color Pictures and Dialogue, a book of photographs and anecdotes about his experiences in Korea. After his tour, he earned a degree in Accounting from Florida State University under the GI Bill. While there, he met his future wife, Rachel, who was also a student. They were married in Clewiston, Florida, on June 8, 1957, and settled in Panama City, where Joe was the accountant at the local Ford Motor Company and Rachel was a homemaker. All three children were born in Panama City. To complement a successful career in Accounting, Joe was determined to become a teacher. The family moved to Boone, North Carolina, and both Joe and Rachel earned Master’s Degrees in Business Administration and Library Science, respectively. They then relocated to Starkville, Mississippi. While there, Joe became enthralled with computers and worked on a UNIVAC mainframe system. That experience would lead to a lifelong love of computers, and early adoption of the very first personal computers from Radio Shack. Both Joe and Rachel were offered positions at Winthrop College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the family moved in 1968. Leaving Rock Hill for Florida Atlantic University, Joe would go on to receive a doctorate in Education, and then become a Certified Public Accountant in 1976. From there, he accepted a position at then Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and spent the next twenty-six years teaching Accounting and classes in Business Administration. He was the faculty advisor for several fraternities, and was elected three years in a row as the favorite professor. He played a pivotal role in bringing public accounting firms to JMU to recruit students after graduation. That initiative contributed to JMU’s School of Business being known as one of the top Accounting programs in the country. It was also during these years that Joe opened a business offering Accounting services, and then built and operated Ox Road Home for Adults in Woodstock, with a focus on caring for Alzheimer’s patients. As part of their long-term residency in Shenandoah County, Joe and Rachel were supporters of Greener Harrisonburg, an organization dedicated to bringing nature and beautification to the Shenandoah Valley; the Spotswood Garden Club; and the Quilt Museum. They were avid rose gardeners. In 1990, they created the Rachel and Joseph Hollis endowed scholarship which may be awarded to a JMU student experiencing an unforeseen financial emergency impacting enrollment. Dr. Hollis retired from JMU as Professor Emeritus of Accounting in 2002. He continued his involvement with JMU serving as the Treasurer of the Faculty Emeriti Association. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rachel and Joe Hollis Scholarship by mail: JMU Foundation, Inc., Foundation Hall MSC 3603, 1301 Harrison Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22807, or through the following link: https://bit.ly/hollisscholarship. Condolence cards may be sent to Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spottswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or online through Kygers.com.
