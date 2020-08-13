Joseph Edward Roach, 87, of Rocky Bar, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market. He was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the son of the late Joseph and Lucille Morris Roach.
Joseph worked for many years at Holiday Tyler Printing. He went on to work for James Madison University before retiring in 1995. When he was younger, he played baseball and fast pitch softball for The Pioneers and coached fast pitch softball in Mount Crawford and the Valley and with the County League. He always enjoyed hunting; especially bear and deer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sheffer; sisters, Alice Zetta Rankin and Phyllis Clark Hall; and ex-wife, Ava Howdyshell Roach.
Mr. Roach is survived by daughters, Carolyn Black and husband, Jerry, of Dayton, Vanessa Shirkey and husband, John, of Dayton; grandchildren, Amanda Sheffer, Jason Sheffer, Forrest Black, and Morgan Conner; great-grandchildren, Spenser Sheffer, Damien Sheffer, Kaley Sheffer, Bethany Sheffer, Devin Sheffer, Haley Sheffer and great-great grandchildren, Abigale Sheffer, Raelynn, Dawson and Hunter Conner.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastors Tony Martin and Tina Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Creek Nazarene Church, 8863 Nazarene Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
