Joseph Elwood Beahm, 76, of Broadway, Va., passed away June 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 31, 1944, and was a son of the late L.D. and Rovena Marshall Beahm.
Joseph retired after 37 years as a health inspector for Virginia Department of Health. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1962 and Bridgewater College in 1967. He was a member of the Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, serving the church in many capacities. He was a past member of New Market and Broadway Jaycees, and past president of Broadway Athletic Booster Club.
On Oct. 18, 1963, he married the former Janet Davis, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph M. Beahm and wife, Jennifer, of Broadway and James L. Beahm and wife, Cammie, of Rio, W.Va.; one daughter, Rebecca B. Stum and husband, Dean, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Adam Beahm and wife, Brittany, Emily Beahm and friend, Austin Collins, Ashleigh Castro and husband, Abel, Morgan Stum, Kaitlyn Stum, Lemuel J. Beahm, Jonah William Beahm; and two great-grandchildren, Emerie and Cooper Beahm.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, William W. Beahm, Mary Beahm Dellinger and Thomas L. Beahm.
The Rev. Eduardo Carillo will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday at Mountain Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beahm residence. A guest book will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
