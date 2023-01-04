Joseph Francis Storrs, 63, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Messina, N.Y., and was a son of Frank and Rosemary (Demo) Storrs.
Joe grew up in Malone, N.Y., and graduated from Franklin Academy Senior High School. He obtained his Bachelors in Sociology and Philosophy from Albany State University. He moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1985.
His beloved hobbies included playing trumpet, football, basketball, and fishing.
Joe is survived by his companion of 10 years, Carol Sue Riggleman of Grottoes, Va., and her daughter, Brooke Massie-Brooks and her husband, Justin, and their son, Braylon, of Stanley, Va.; children, Erica Storrs and husband, Oaka Parker III, of Richmond, Va., and Christopher Storrs of Manteo, N.C.; brothers, Mark Storrs of Port Republic, Va., David Storrs of Crimora, Va., Jim Storrs and wife, Pam, of Winchester, Va., and Tommy Storrs and wife, Liz, of Goshen, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2023.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
