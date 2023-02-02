Joseph Hottinger, 68, a resident of Rockingham County, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
Joseph was born in Rockingham County on Feb. 21, 1954, and was a son of the late Owen Winfred and Gladys Bynaker Hottinger.
He was employed by Rockingham Poultry and Storemen Specialty, where he worked with his father-in-law, Jennings Layman, brother-in-law, Eldon Layman, and father, Owen. Later, he owned and operated Joe’s Gun Repair and Joke, Inc. as an independent truck driver, and Fat Daddies Hot Rods, where he worked with his sons, Travis and Kevin restoring classic cars and trucks. He also started Hand to Hand, a ministry of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, where he spent countless hours of his free time delivering furniture and household items to those in need. An avid hunter and fisherman, he traveled to Canada, where he hunted moose, Montana, where he hunted elk and Jamacia, where he went fishing. But his favorite hunting trips were with his sons and grandsons.
On July 14, 1973, he married Betty Jo Layman Hottinger, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Travis Michael Hottinger and wife, Molly, and Kevin Owen Hottinger and wife, Ashlie; daughter, Heather Jo Hottinger; grandchildren, Madison Hottinger, Owen Hottinger, Lexy Thacker, Alex Burrell and Raelyn Jo Hottinger; siblings, David Hottinger and wife, Beverly, Everette Hottinger and wife, Julie, and Gerald Hottinger and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Carolyn Layman; brother-in-law, Eldon Layman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Thompson and her husband, Dale, father-in-law, Jennings Layman, and mother-in-law, Wilma Layman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Craig Maven officiating.
At his request, his body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, 1552 South High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, VA 20175.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.