Joseph I. Showalter, 83, of Timberville, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
He was born Dec. 11, 1938, a son of the late Michael R. and Fannie Heatwole Showalter.
Joe was the owner of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse and operated it with his family for 40 plus years. After retiring, you could find Joe almost daily at the orchard visiting with the employees and customers and proudly watching Shannon and his family evolving the business into what it is today. In the Fall, Joe’s favorite pastime was taking his grandchildren hunting. Joe never met a stranger and was a special friend to so many. He loved to make people laugh. Joe was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 1, 1967, he married the former Frances V. Litten, who survives.
He is also survived by three sons, Shannon L. Showalter and wife, Sarah, Scott L. Showalter and Slade L. Showalter and wife, Angelique, all of Timberville; seven grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Benjamin, Ava, Taylor, Briar, Easton, Sage and Addisyn Showalter, all of Timberville; one brother, S. Frank Showalter and wife, Cathy, of Timberville; and two sisters, Margaret Cline and husband, James, of Harrisonburg and Fannie Bell Good and husband, Willis, of Dayton.
Joe is preceded in death by eight brothers, Edward, Marvin, Harold, Michael, John, William “Bill”, Dan and Harry Showalter; and two sisters, Mary Rhodes and Eunice Knicely.
The Rev. Victor Norris will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren near Timberville. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery on North Mountain Road. Family and friends are invited to gather for a meal following the service back at Showalter’s Orchard.
Friends and family may sign the guest book at Grandle Funeral Home Monday, Nov. 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
