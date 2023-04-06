Joseph Isaac Stoneberger, 65, of Luray, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023.
He was born Aug. 22, 1957, in Luray and was a son of the late Isaac Tazwell Stoneberger and Hazel Frances Lucas Stoneberger.
Joseph was a self-employed concrete finisher and an avid outdoorsman.
On June 5, 1982, he married Deborah Long Stoneberger, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Shasta Stoneberger and wife, Sam, of Waynesboro; a brother, Harold Stoneberger of Stanley; two half sisters, Misty Colvin of Staunton and Felicia Knott of Luray; and a half brother, Timmy Stoneberger of Stanley. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph William Stoneberger; three sisters, Barbara Alger, Sarah Comer and Myra Stoneberger; two brothers, Teddy Stoneberger and Michael Stoneberger; and a half sister, Judy Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Evangelist Doug Gochenour. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the funeral home.
