Joseph ‘Joe’ Luther Sager Jr.
Joseph “Joe” Luther Sager Jr. took Jesus’ hand on Feb. 23, 2021. Joe was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Baker, W.Va. His parents were Joseph L. Sager Sr. and Bonnie Shoemaker Sager.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Bashioum Sager; two sons, Roger Sager (Jean) and Cory Miller (Ashley); one daughter, Carolyn Conard (Russell); three brothers, James Sager (Blanche), Donald Sager (Karen) and William Sager (Linda); and one sister, Shirley Barb (Homer); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joan Strosnider; and one granddaughter, Jessica Sager.
Joe was a very hard worker. He started working at a very young age and continued working until Parkinson’s Disease took away that ability. Joe loved being in the woods, especially hunting. He cut pulpwood and ran a saw mill. He loved cutting trees and running his bulldozer.
Joe was a master mechanic and could always figure out a way to fix anything. He owned and operated several garages including S&S Service. He was also a heavy equipment operator, working pipeline construction.
Joe loved the Lord and pastored at several churches. He was a member of Mt. View Church of the Brethren where he was a past pastor and a wonderful Sunday School teacher. Joe touched many lives not only through his Bible teachings but through the example he set. A life full of caring for others and helping anyone he could.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friends may view at Mt. View Church of the Brethren Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pastors Olin Bailey and Landes Dove will conduct a graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday at Mt. View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. View Church of the Brethren, c/o Barry Wilkins, 3015 Middle Cove Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
