Joseph John Dudash, 42, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He was born March 8, 1979, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Joseph Peter Dudash and the late Linda K. Dudash.
He was a gifted athlete during his time at Turner Ashby High School. He proved his merit on both the wrestling mat and in the shot put and discus track events. He was also very proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He attended George Mason University. He worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections and found his calling at Strength and Peers working with the homeless population.
Survivors include his fiancée, Sharon Southerly of Harrisonburg; one daughter, Kelsey Dudash of Nags Head, N.C.; one sister, Estee Dudash LaClare of Northern Virginia; and two nephews, Edward LaClare and Matthew LaClare, also of Northern Virginia.
All services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Open Doors Housing and Homeless Shelter, www.valleyopendoors.org.
