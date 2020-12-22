Joseph L. Huffman
Joseph Lee Huffman, 76, of Luray, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born June 28, 1944, in Luray and was a son of the late Harry Lee Huffman and Lynda Mae Sours Huffman.
Joseph worked in maintenance for the Luray Caverns Corporation and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, the Luray Ruritan Club and the Page County Farmers Association.
On July 17, 1965, he married Norma Jean Viands Huffman, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Jo Ann Huffman Dinges of Luray; a son, Michael Joseph Huffman of Luray; a sister, Norma F. Bailey of Shenandoah; and a grandson, Tyler Wayne Dinges of Luray.
A private service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by the Rev. Ronald Kreiensieck.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 266, Luray, VA 22835.
