Joseph Lee Keane
Joseph Lee Keane, 66, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Keane was born April 11, 1957, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late William Joseph and Evelyn Tate Keane.
He graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1975. After graduation, he spent 18 months at Nashville Auto-Diesel College before returning home, where he worked for Highway Motors for 37 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
On July 22, 1977, he married Stephanie Higgs Keane, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Keane is survived by his children, Brandy Lash of Rockingham and Jamie Keane and wife, Briana, of Elkton; grandchildren, Christian Lash and Sean Lash; brother, Jeffery Keane and wife, Kriste; mother-in-law, Helen Higgs; brother-in-law, Jim Higgs and wife, Linda; nephews, Alan Keane (Carly), Mike Higgs and Tim Higgs (Lanna); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
