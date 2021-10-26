Joseph Lee Trout Sr., 78, of Fulks Run, passed away at his residence on Oct. 24, 2021.
He was born on March 30, 1943, in Gaithersburg, Md., to the late Henry Thomas and Beulah Virginia Moyers Trout.
He worked at Howell Metal and also did auto body work. He was a member of New Market Eagles and helped with Special Olympics. He had a passion for playing guitar, banjo, and telling jokes.
On Sept. 29, 1962, he married the former Shirley Ann Cordell, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2014.
Surviving are his two sons, Joseph L. Trout Jr. and wife, Maria Rowena, of Fulks Run and James Trout and wife, Donna, of Fulks Run; one daughter, Cindy Trout of Broadway; two grandchildren, Matthew Trout and wife, Crissy, of Fulks Run and Michael Trout and wife, Laura, of New Market; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Travis Trout; six siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thirteen siblings preceded him in death.
The Rev. Donald Bare will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The casket will be closed but friends may sign the register book Tuesday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
Masks are encouraged at the funeral home and service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pleasant View Homes, Turner House, P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
