Joseph Lynn Foltz, 71 of Timberville passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Joseph was born on March 28, 1950, in Washington, Virginia and was the son of George Gilbert Foltz, Jr. and the late Beatrice Kohn Foltz. He served in the Marine Corps and later retired from the Army, where he served during the Vietnam and Desert Storm wars. He received numerous medals and ribbons during his enlistments. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Floyd W. Foltz, Helen K. Baker, and George G. Foltz III.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Michael Foltz; 3 daughters, Rebecca Lynn Foltz, Melody Ann Strait, and Velora Evon Winn; 7 grandchildren, Burak Hatunoglu, Erica Strait, Chelsea Strait, Joseph Strait, Lily Anderson, Keaton Foltz, and Micah Foltz; 2 great grandchildren, Jonathan Ochoa, and Angel Luna Sosa-Strait; 1 brother, Roy A. Foltz, and 4 sisters, Beverley F. Passmore, Alice F. Kenney, Wanda S. Runion, and Gelia I. Kenney.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
