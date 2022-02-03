Joseph N. Haney, 81, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. An Elkton native, Mr. Haney as born on April 14, 1940, to the late Joseph Powell and Lorena Francis Mowbray Haney.
In his younger years, Joseph enjoyed rabbit and quail hunting. More recently his hobbies included going out to eat with his friends, spending time with his family, enjoying the outdoors by feeding birds and squirrels and taking a drive up to skyline drive to read his Bible.
Joseph is survived by his son, Ronald “Ronnie” L. Haney and wife, Valerie, of Elkton; daughter, Shelley M. Garrison and husband, Anthony, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Zachary McDorman, Jacob Garrison, Sydney Haney, Brooklyn Garrison and Abigail Garrison; great-grandson, Landon McDorman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by two sons from a previous marriage, Stephen Haney and Greg Haney.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Penny Ann Haney.
In honoring Joseph’s wishes, all services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
