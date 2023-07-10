Joseph Patrick “Pat” Harahan, 83, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Springfield, Va., passed away July 3, 2023.
Ann Violet Zuanic, his beloved wife of 55 years, survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Paula Polglase and husband, Geoff; son, Tony Harahan and wife, Maryam Sadat; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Taylor, Samuel and Tyler.
He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Katherine DuPuy Harahan. Two brothers, Samuel Harahan and wife, Eileen and Peter Harahan also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Susanna and Kit Harahan.
Educated in public schools in Richmond, Va., he graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962. He was a proud member of the first pledge class of Sigma Pi fraternity at UVA and never missed a reunion. He completed a master’s degree from the University of Richmond and a doctorate from Michigan State University both in history. He spent his career as a public historian working for the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense. Pat authored numerous books about air operations and contemporary arms control treaties and agreements. In 2022 the Society for History in the Federal Government awarded him the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Award, their most prestigious service award which recognizes outstanding contributions to the study of the history of the federal government.
Pat was a dedicated member of the Lions Club wherever he lived. After retiring, he was very active in NARFE, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Always interested in learning new things, he both took and taught classes through OLLI at GMU and the Lifelong Learning Institute at JMU until his death.
Pat’s circle of friends was wide and included people from all around the world. All were always invited to a party on his favorite holiday, St. Patrick’s Day. He will always be our St. Patrick!
Pat was a great husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. There was never a funny hat or a costume he didn’t love and his sense of humor was legendary. He wrote letters and stories every week and was known for his annual Christmas letter. Always the historian, he researched and shared the Harahan and DuPuy family history whether at the dinner table or at family reunions. Eight years ago, he had a major stroke and redefined his life with many limitations while never losing his zeal for connecting with friends and family or his sense of humor.
A memorial mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the JMU Catholic Campus Ministry house, 1052 South Main St., Harrisonburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the mass at CCM. A reception will follow at Rocktown Kitchen.
Memorial contributions may be made to JMU’s Lifelong Learning Institute or to the Northern Virginia Lions Youth Camp, Inc.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
