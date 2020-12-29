Joseph Ray Bradshaw Sr.
Joseph Ray Bradshaw Sr., 73, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Bradshaw was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Suffolk, Va., and was the son of the late Clarence and Lucille Harris Bradshaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Danny Bradshaw.
Mr. Bradshaw loved the Lord and his family. He was an avid fisherman, loved motorcycle riding, auctions, flea markets, yard sales, southern gospel music, and walking his “little brown darlin, Mya”. He loved church and attended Redeeming Grace Church in McGaheysville. Mr. Bradshaw owned and operated Joe Bradshaw and Son Painting Contractors for many years.
Mr. Bradshaw is survived by his wife, Debbie Bradshaw; sons, Joseph R. Bradshaw Jr. and wife, Trudy, and John Bradshaw and wife, Jessica; daughter, Annie L. Bradshaw; brother, Clarence Bradshaw Jr. and wife, Akiba; sister, Barbara A. Gibson; and grandchildren, Colleen Dollarhide, Dylan Bradshaw, Cherith Bradshaw, Caleb Bradshaw, Isaac Bradshaw, Noah Bradshaw and Moriah Bradshaw.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Redeeming Grace Church, 2557 Lawyer Road, McGaheysville, Va.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor John Bradshaw officiating. Burial will be at Elk Run Cemetery.
Facial covering and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
