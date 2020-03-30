Joseph Ray Kisamore
Joseph Ray Kisamore, 70, of Rawley Springs, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Mr. Kisamore was born Feb. 12, 1950, in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Roy and Christena Lambert Kisamore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Lilly.
Joseph was a Diesel Mechanic and worked at Cargill for over 30 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed hunting and coin collecting.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon Vandevander Kisamore; son, Jennings Dale Lambert Jr.; daughters, Sharon K. Munoz and Beth Redmond; brother, Allen Dale Kisamore and wife, Terri; sisters, Dorothy Lilly and Mary Anna Cline and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Jennings Dale Lambert III, Dalton F. Lambert, Kaylin N. Lambert, Amanda May, Jessica May, Tish Isonsee and Chris May; eight great-grandchildren; as well as a niece, several nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at donors@stjude.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.