Joseph Wayne Morris, 74, of Mount Jackson, Va., died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born June 11, 1947 in Rockingham County, to the late Ernest Gratten Morris, Sr. and Oneda Grace Conley Morris.
Joseph worked at Bowman’s Packing Shed.
Surviving is one brother, Freddie Eugene Morris and wife, Mary, of Broadway; four sisters, Janet Ford and husband, Gary, of Broadway, Mary Villescas and husband, Nick, of Timberville, Catherine Corral and husband, Lupe, of Broadway, and Lois Gutierrez and husband, Freddie, of Stephens City; sisters-in-law, Sandra F. Morris of Elkton and Betty Morris of Criders, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Three brothers, Kenneth M. Morris, John Wesley Morris, and Ernest G. Morris, Jr., preceded him in death.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery in Fulks Run, and a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday at Woods Chapel in New Market.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook Friday, July 2, 2021, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
