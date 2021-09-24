Joseph William Morris, born Jan. 14, 1937, in Rockingham County, son of the late Andrew Jack and Mary Edith Lawson Morris. Joe passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home.
He lived his entire life in the Port Republic Community and was a member of the Port Republic United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances H. Morris, on Oct. 30, 1993, as well as a brother, Marion Morris, on July 2, 1994.
He is survived by the love of his life, Linda Harlow Morris, whom he married May 13, 2000.
He is also survived by their children, Greg Stroop and wife, Kathy, of Verona, Lori Stroop and partner, Dane Thomas, of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Cody Stroop and partner, Amber Nicholson, of Verona, Jacob Stroop and wife, Kaytlyn, of Staunton, Corey Bowman and partner, Toni Lynn Paz, of Singers Glen, Dane Thomas Jr. and Clayton Thomas, both of Fulks Run; and a great- granddaughter, Savannah, of Verona; two brothers, George Morris and Jesse Morris, both of Waynesboro; two sisters, Lois Dispanet of Waynesboro and Sue Twitty of Wardensville, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews and co-workers who loved him.
He is also survived by the Opala family, Joseph and Fatmata Opala, who helped care for Joe, as well as Mohamad and Chonah, who thought of Joe as a grandfather.
Joe was an enthusiast of NASCAR and fast cars. He loved motorcycles and woodworking. Joe and Linda traveled many places, camped and made many memories together.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Brandon Caricofe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
