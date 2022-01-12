Joseph William Sturgeon, 69, of New Market, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH. He was born in West Virginia on Jan. 10, 1952, to the late Ray Joe and Grace Marie Sturgeon.
He worked as a dishwasher at Wood Grill and previously worked at Pilgrims Pride for 26 years. He loved hunting and was a hard worker.
He is survived by his three sisters, Bessie Gump and husband, Larry, Anna Sturgeon, Opal; six brothers, Ray Sturgeon and companion, Jeanette Miller, Ralph Sturgeon, Mike Sturgeon and wife, Leslie, Lee Sturgeon and wife, Raymond Sturgeon and wife, Gary Wayne Sturgeon; companion Anna Reel; stepchildren, Bonnie Sue Propst and companion, Claude Morris, Elizabeth Propst, Paul Propst; three stepgrandchildren, Aaron Mayne, Zachary Mayne and Samantha Metzler; two step-great- grandchildren, Kelsie and Adalind; and three pets, Sampson, Bear, and Rebel.
A sister, JoAnn Helton, and two brothers, John Sturgeon and Richard Ray Sturgeon preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Community Cemetery.
The body will be cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
