Mr. Joseph “Joe” Winfield Good, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 16, 2021, at Brookdale Harrisonburg.
A son of the late Stanford C. and Glenna Morris Good, he was born on Brookdale Farm, just outside of Harrisonburg on Nov. 15, 1938.
Joe lived his entire life in the Harrisonburg area and graduated from Turner Ashby High School. He later became co-owner of Good’s Transfer, a well-known trucking company in Harrisonburg.
He was a member of the B.P.O.E. No. 450, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4150 and a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1686.
The funeral will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Cooks Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Dec. 31, 1988, Joe married Joyce Ritchie Good of Harrisonburg, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Kari Sue Good of Harrisonburg, Shari Renee Hardy and husband, Craig, of Midlothian, Leslie Keck and husband, Mike, of Harrisonburg and Tammy Clem and Rick Dellinger of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Zachary Hardy and wife, Sagra, of Washington, D.C., Chad Keck of Harrisonburg, Brooke Jones and husband, Devin, of Harrisonburg, Benjamin Hardy of Richmond and Kaitlyn Keck of Harrisonburg; one great-grandson, Hayden Jones of Harrisonburg; a special nephew, Brandon Lee; one sister, Charlotte Good Clark of VMRC in Harrisonburg; and a stepsister, Sharon Belcher Sprinkle of Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Good, Glen Good and Bobby Good; and one stepbrother, Dennis Belcher.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Hose Co. No. 4 or Toys for Tots in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
