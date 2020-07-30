Josephine Alice (Taylor) Shiplett, 92, of Weyers Cave, and formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Shiplett was born Oct. 30, 1927, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Robert Wesley and Daisy Alice (Hagerdon) Taylor.
Josephine was a longtime member of West Side Baptist Church, where she and her husband served as caretakers of the church for more than 20 years. She also worked for the Silk Mill, JC Penney, Joseph Ney’s, and in the school cafeteria at Anthony-Seeger School. Mrs. Shiplett also enjoyed square dancing with her husband.
On June 22, 1946, she married Weldon “Pete” Shiplett, who preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2010.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Garber and husband, Jeffrey, of Weyers Cave; granddaughter, Lori Ann Hansell and husband, Mike; estranged grandson, Christopher Garber; great-grandchildren, Taylor Brooke Garber and Ian Scott Garber; and special great-niece, Kim Morris. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Shiplett was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Kaye Shiplett, and was the last surviving of eight children.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to their Sentara RMH Hospice Nurse, Jeanie Lopez Smith.
A memorial service for the family will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at West Side Baptist Church with The Rev. Troy Pearson officiating. A live stream link to the service is available by visiting youtube.com and searching West Side Baptist Church Harrisonburg, Va., or by clicking the link on her obituary page on the funeral home website. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Burial will be held privately.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home with the family present. However, friends my visit the funeral home Thursday, July 30, from noon until 7 p.m. to view and sign the register book.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be sent to her beloved church, West Side Baptist, 715 West Wolfe St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
