Josephine Borden Artz Umberger passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, in Harrisonburg, Va., with her family at her side.
Jo, as she was known all her life, was born in Woodstock, Va., in 1937 to parents, Douglass Artz and Geraldine Borden Artz. She spent most of her childhood in Tom's Brook, Va., where she was a straight-A student and showed early promise as a talented musician.
Jo completed a BA in Music Education from Madison College, and also spent her summers working in other states in facilities serving older adults. She briefly worked as a music educator in Delaware. But Jo's life took a new direction after meeting a young pastor serving her hometown Lutheran church during her summer break from teaching. Soon, she and the Rev. Richard Umberger, of Wytheville, Va., were engaged. They married in 1962, had two sons, Tom and Dave, and eventually moved to Luray, Va., where Richard served a two-church parish.
Jo spent the early years of her marriage devoted to her family, but as the boys got older, she found herself drawn back to the working world. Jo spent several years on the staff of the Page News & Courier (Luray, Va.), before finding her true passion: a career as a professional counselor. Jo completed a Master's degree in counseling from James Madison University, and began a long, fulfilling career as a substance abuse counselor. She was employed at the Arlington Treatment Center and later the Community Services Board, working there until her retirement.
Jo was an exceptional musician, not only leading the choir and playing organ in Richard's church, but also in demand as an organist for services at other churches. After retirement, she enjoyed many years as a member of the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society. Jo's musical talent was matched by her outgoing, fun-loving personality. Jo had many friends, loved meeting new people, loved to laugh, and enjoyed traveling to new places, especially with Richard after retirement. Throughout her lifetime, Jo's church community was very important to her, and she was often the last to leave after a service, because there were so many friends to catch up with.
Jo was predeceased by her parents, Douglass and Geraldine Artz, and brother, Francis Artz. She is survived by husband, Richard; sons, Tom and Dave; sister, Carolyn Kronk; and sister-in-law, Candy Artz.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff of Bellaire at Stone Port for their kindness and care, and to the staff of Legacy Hospice, for their compassion in Jo's final days.
A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
